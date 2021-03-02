AeroVironment (AVAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect AeroVironment to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AeroVironment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $115.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 97.02 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $143.71.
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.
Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.