AeroVironment (AVAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect AeroVironment to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AeroVironment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $115.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 97.02 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $143.71.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

