AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGLY opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.80. AGC has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

