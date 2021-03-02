Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s stock price fell 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.66. 5,362,883 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 3,155,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Agenus by 167.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 7.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

