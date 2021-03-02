AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.93

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.93 and traded as high as C$7.06. AGF Management shares last traded at C$6.94, with a volume of 184,873 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on AGF Management from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a market cap of C$485.52 million and a PE ratio of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.93.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

