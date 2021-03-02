Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AGRX opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $264.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGRX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

