Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.40% of Agilent Technologies worth $145,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,306,000 after acquiring an additional 81,434 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares during the period.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cleveland Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $124.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.98 and a 200-day moving average of $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $136.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

