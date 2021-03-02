Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,458 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

AEM opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEM. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

