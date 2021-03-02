Agrify Co.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 9th (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify’s (NASDAQ:AGFY) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 9th. Agrify had issued 5,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $54,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Agrify’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

AGFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Agrify in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Agrify in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Agrify has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $21.43.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. The company offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

