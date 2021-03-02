Aidos Kuneen Price Up 58.1% Over Last 7 Days (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 58.1% against the US dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.13 or 0.00008443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $103.34 million and $1.54 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,957.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.48 or 0.03207821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.79 or 0.00373353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.05 or 0.01103089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.42 or 0.00456357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.97 or 0.00385977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00255138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00023060 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

