Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021


Wall Street analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $139.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.13.

In other news, insider Muneer A. Satter purchased 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

Earnings History and Estimates for Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

