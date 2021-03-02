Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.18

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $89.43 million and approximately $12.63 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,616.79 or 0.99851442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00038982 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $504.76 or 0.01036698 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.19 or 0.00448125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00299934 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00100838 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006705 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00039509 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

