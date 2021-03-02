Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AC. Cowen upped their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. CIBC dropped their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.46.

Get Air Canada (AC.TO) alerts:

TSE AC traded up C$0.17 on Tuesday, hitting C$26.47. 3,005,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.19. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$9.26 and a twelve month high of C$36.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,006.58. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$213,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$205,724.42.

Air Canada (AC.TO) Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.