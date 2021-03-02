Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$26.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.46.

Shares of TSE:AC traded up C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,398. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$9.26 and a 52 week high of C$36.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.86 billion and a PE ratio of -1.61.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The company had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.76 million. Analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$404,127.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,006.58. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$213,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,206 shares in the company, valued at C$205,724.42.

Air Canada (AC.TO) Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

