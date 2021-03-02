Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 58.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACDVF. Bank of America raised Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Air Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Air Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

ACDVF stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 152,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.71. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

