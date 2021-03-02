Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $28,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.70. 10,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,581. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

