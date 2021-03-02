Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 883,476 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.54% of Akamai Technologies worth $92,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.16.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.37. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

