Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $119.00 price objective on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.16.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

