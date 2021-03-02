Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells $93,116.40 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $93,116.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $89,328.20.

On Friday, January 8th, Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $281,200.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Jonathan Young sold 3,060 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $77,387.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. 184,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,841. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. now owns 5,830,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,512,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 128.4% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 31.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 323,776 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 831,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,602,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 154,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKRO. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.