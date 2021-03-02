Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells $93,116.40 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $93,116.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 1st, Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $89,328.20.
- On Friday, January 8th, Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $281,200.00.
- On Monday, January 4th, Jonathan Young sold 3,060 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $77,387.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. 184,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,841. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.58.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AKRO. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.
