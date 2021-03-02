Akropolis Price Hits $0.0378 on Top Exchanges (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, Akropolis has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Akropolis has a market cap of $99.32 million and $34.08 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00058747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.71 or 0.00806922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00028832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00061218 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,625,709,236 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.