Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.85

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 102261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

AA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,695,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,517 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alcoa by 10,719.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alcoa by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alcoa by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,058,000.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

