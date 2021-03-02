Aleph.im Trading Up 14.4% This Week (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $32.19 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One Aleph.im token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.98 or 0.00491686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00074270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00077423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00079919 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00056730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.37 or 0.00467404 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,063,309 tokens. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

