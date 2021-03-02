Alesco Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $129.10. 2,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,198. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.68 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.33.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

