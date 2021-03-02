Alesco Advisors LLC Has $14.99 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.