Alesco Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 75,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 31,885 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.58. 29,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,650. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

