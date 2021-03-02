Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 15,253 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,253 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.55. 9,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,517. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24.

