Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.09 (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend by 22.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.
NYSE:ARE traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.85. 1,196,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $179.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.09 and a 200 day moving average of $166.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
