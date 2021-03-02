Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.09 (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend by 22.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

NYSE:ARE traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.85. 1,196,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $179.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.09 and a 200 day moving average of $166.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

