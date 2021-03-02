Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.49 and the lowest is $2.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $3.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.61 to $15.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.77 to $19.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.28.

ALXN traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,292. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $162.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.10 and its 200-day moving average is $131.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

