Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Cormark to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Algoma Central from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Shares of ALC traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,560. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of C$7.01 and a 52-week high of C$16.17. The firm has a market cap of C$580.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.