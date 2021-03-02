Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Cut by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101,818 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $66,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $883,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.04. The stock had a trading volume of 254,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,758,240. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.17. The stock has a market cap of $644.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.