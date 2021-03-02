ALLETE’s (ALE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALE opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average of $58.25. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $77.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,575,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 5,876.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 380,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,671,000 after buying an additional 373,812 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 73.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 773,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,027,000 after buying an additional 326,373 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 412,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,545,000 after buying an additional 200,648 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 21.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,109,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,393,000 after buying an additional 198,705 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.