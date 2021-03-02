Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,130,765 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 112.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130,765 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Ecopetrol worth $27,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EC opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.59.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

