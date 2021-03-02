Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,575,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,698 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.38% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $27,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 68.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 26,570 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 130.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 55,644 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $484,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of HLX opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $791.35 million, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.