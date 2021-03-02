Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 281.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,557,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,886,947 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.15% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $33,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,715 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,150,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,150,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $8,597,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

NYSE:APLE opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.