Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys Shares of 1,073,804 Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,073,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,628,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.57% of Allegro MicroSystems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $57,170,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,228,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $20,861,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $19,863,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $3,945,000.
NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.50. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.
In other news, Director Reza Kazerounian sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $554,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $2,967,204.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,869.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,256 shares of company stock worth $6,801,745 over the last three months.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
