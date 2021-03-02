Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys Shares of 1,073,804 Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,073,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,628,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.57% of Allegro MicroSystems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $57,170,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,228,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $20,861,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $19,863,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $3,945,000.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.50. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, Director Reza Kazerounian sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $554,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $2,967,204.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,869.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,256 shares of company stock worth $6,801,745 over the last three months.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

