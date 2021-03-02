Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Trimble worth $27,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $77.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.77.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

