Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $29,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

