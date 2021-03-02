Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $26.71 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,657,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 180,779 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Regions Financial worth $26,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,371,000 after buying an additional 536,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,889,000 after buying an additional 1,860,931 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,080,000 after buying an additional 10,413,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,153,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,129,000 after purchasing an additional 662,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $22.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

