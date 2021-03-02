Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $26.93 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 18,345 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of NetApp worth $26,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after buying an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 25,386.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,296,000 after buying an additional 1,892,546 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 410.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 650,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after buying an additional 523,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,809,000 after buying an additional 430,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cross Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

