Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $27.36 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,937 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Entergy worth $27,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.31.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $87.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $128.75.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

