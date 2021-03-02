Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $28.63 Million Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of NICE worth $28,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 4,864,233.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,261,000 after acquiring an additional 875,562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,914,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth $69,146,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 538,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,717,000 after buying an additional 161,165 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NICE by 33.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after acquiring an additional 55,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE stock opened at $230.53 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.59 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.85.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.