Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $28.63 Million Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of NICE worth $28,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 4,864,233.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,261,000 after acquiring an additional 875,562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,914,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth $69,146,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 538,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,717,000 after buying an additional 161,165 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NICE by 33.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after acquiring an additional 55,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.
NICE stock opened at $230.53 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.59 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.85.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.