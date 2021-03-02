Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $29.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,677 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of The Trade Desk worth $29,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 61.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 15.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 101.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 200,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,016,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,888 shares of company stock valued at $160,291,645 in the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTD stock opened at $832.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 285.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $819.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $702.04.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $768.60.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.