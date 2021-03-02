Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $30.66 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Waters worth $30,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Waters by 2.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 84,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Waters by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Waters by 38.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Waters by 68.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT opened at $277.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.66 and its 200-day moving average is $235.50. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.