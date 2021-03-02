Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $31.18 Million Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,404 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of BRP worth $31,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in BRP by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after acquiring an additional 80,185 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of BRP by 4.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 160,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of BRP by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

DOOO stock opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOOO. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

