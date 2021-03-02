Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $31.67 Million Stock Holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,126 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.81% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $31,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTAI. UBS Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

BTAI opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

In other news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,352,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

