Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $32.51 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $32,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

AJG opened at $122.30 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

