Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $32.55 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of VeriSign worth $32,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after buying an additional 505,747 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,467,000 after buying an additional 505,448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after buying an additional 378,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,438,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 320.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after buying an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $129,251.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,027,094.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $1,293,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,990,441.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,678 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,933. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $195.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.50 and a 200-day moving average of $203.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

