Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,658 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.34% of Darling Ingredients worth $31,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

DAR stock opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $72.85.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

