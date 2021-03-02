Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 257,650 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of UDR worth $31,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 2,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 230,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of UDR by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,419,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,563,000 after acquiring an additional 116,706 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDR opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 95.66, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

