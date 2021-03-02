Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 961,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,406,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.63% of Certara at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $2,529,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $2,595,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $35,205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000.
Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $41.79.
About Certara
Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.
