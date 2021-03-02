Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 961,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,406,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.63% of Certara at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $2,529,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $2,595,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $35,205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000.

Get Certara alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

CERT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.