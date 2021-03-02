Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,526 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of Berkeley Lights worth $29,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

BLI opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.80. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $15,109,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

